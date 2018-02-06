Position Description:

We are seeking an organized, self-motivated office administrator to join our organization. In this position, you will sit in our reception area and manage a variety of administrative tasks such as answering calls, directing visitors, managing the office supplies and environment, and aiding the accounts payable department. This position reports to the CFO.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Welcome visitors and provide assistance as needed

Answer the company’s main telephone line and transfer calls as necessary

Monitor and maintain office equipment; inventory/office supplies and order replacement supplies as needed

Process incoming and outgoing mail/packages

Coordinate building and maintenance issues for general repair, cleanings, etc.

Collect invoices and send out approval forms for processing

Other administrative tasks as they come up

Requirements and Qualifications:

High school diploma; associate’s or bachelor’s degree in business, administration, or related field preferred

Prior experience handling administrative responsibilities

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Outlook and Office Suite; High proficiency in Outlook and Excel a must

Highly organized multitasker who works well in a fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Self-starter

Positive attitude

Qualified candidates can submit a cover letter, salary requirements and resume to:

Human Resources

National Business Group on Health

20 F Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20001