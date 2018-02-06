Office Administrator
1 day left
- Employer
- National Business Group on Health
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 13, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Associations
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Position Description:
We are seeking an organized, self-motivated office administrator to join our organization. In this position, you will sit in our reception area and manage a variety of administrative tasks such as answering calls, directing visitors, managing the office supplies and environment, and aiding the accounts payable department. This position reports to the CFO.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
- Welcome visitors and provide assistance as needed
- Answer the company’s main telephone line and transfer calls as necessary
- Monitor and maintain office equipment; inventory/office supplies and order replacement supplies as needed
- Process incoming and outgoing mail/packages
- Coordinate building and maintenance issues for general repair, cleanings, etc.
- Collect invoices and send out approval forms for processing
- Other administrative tasks as they come up
Requirements and Qualifications:
- High school diploma; associate’s or bachelor’s degree in business, administration, or related field preferred
- Prior experience handling administrative responsibilities
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Outlook and Office Suite; High proficiency in Outlook and Excel a must
- Highly organized multitasker who works well in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Self-starter
- Positive attitude
Qualified candidates can submit a cover letter, salary requirements and resume to:
Human Resources
National Business Group on Health
20 F Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, DC 20001
Similar jobs
Apply for Office Administrator
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly