Office Administrator

1 day left

Employer
National Business Group on Health
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 13, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Associations
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Position Description:

We are seeking an organized, self-motivated office administrator to join our organization. In this position, you will sit in our reception area and manage a variety of administrative tasks such as answering calls, directing visitors, managing the office supplies and environment, and aiding the accounts payable department.  This position reports to the CFO.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Welcome visitors and provide assistance as needed
  • Answer the company’s main telephone line and transfer calls as necessary
  • Monitor and maintain office equipment; inventory/office supplies and order replacement supplies as needed
  • Process incoming and outgoing mail/packages
  • Coordinate building and maintenance issues for general repair, cleanings, etc.
  • Collect invoices and send out approval forms for processing
  • Other administrative tasks as they come up

Requirements and Qualifications:

  • High school diploma; associate’s or bachelor’s degree in business, administration, or related field preferred
  • Prior experience handling administrative responsibilities
  • Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Outlook and Office Suite; High proficiency in Outlook and Excel a must
  • Highly organized multitasker who works well in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Self-starter
  • Positive attitude

Qualified candidates can submit a cover letter, salary requirements and resume to:

 

Human Resources

 

National Business Group on Health

 

20 F Street, NW

 

Suite 200

 

Washington, DC 20001

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Office Administrator

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this