To view a complete job description or to apply online directly through NOVA Parks, go to www.NovaParks.com. Please include Opportunity Announcement #18-01-01 when applying.

NOVA Parks has a full-time opening for an Assistant Golf Course Superintendent I at Pohick Bay Golf Course, Lorton, Virginia. Starting Salary Range: $39,512.27 - $49,831.29 Excellent Benefits.

The Assistant Golf Course Superintendent I is responsible for assisting with the planning, coordination, and execution of a maintenance program for golf course grounds. Supervision is given to golf course maintenance workers. Work is performed under the general direction of the Golf Course Superintendent II with moderate latitude for independent judgment and action within guidelines provided by the Golf Course Superintendent II. Annual performance goals will be set for the Assistant Golf Course Superintendent I.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Assist with management of personnel;

Assist with management of maintenance of grounds;

Assist with management of maintenance of grounds continued;

Assist with management of maintenance of equipment;

Assist with development and management of budget;

Perform administrative duties.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: Graduation from two year college with Associates Degree in turf management, agronomy, or closely related field.

Physical: Manual work with strength and dexterity necessary to perform all required tasks, including lifting, stooping, bending and working in tiring and uncomfortable positions in outdoor and maintenance shop settings; will perform heavy manual labor in all weather conditions; lift and move items equal to or greater than 80 pounds; climb ladders; use hand tools and operate mechanical equipment.

Experience: Five years of experience in golf course maintenance work; or any equivalent combination of education, training, or experience.

Testing: The Assistant Golf Course Superintendent I position is classified as a safety sensitive position. Candidates for full-time, safety sensitive positions must submit to a pre-employment drug screening and achieve a negative result as a condition of employment.

Selection Process: Panel interview.

How to Apply: Please complete a full time application online or submit your complete and current resume to the NOVA Parks Human Resources Office. Please include the NOVA Parks Opportunity Announcement Number on your resume.

Resumes may be sent to: resumes@nvrpa.org, or

NOVA Parks Headquarters

Attn: Human Resources

5400 Ox Road

Fairfax Station, VA 22039

It is the policy of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.

Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during the application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-352-5900 for assistance.

Duties and responsibilities are designed to be the essential elements of the job. They do not preclude the performance of related, or even unrelated, jobs which may be necessary to properly and efficiently complete all work assignments. NOVA Parks reserves the right to amend job specifications to meet current needs.