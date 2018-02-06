Definition

Under the supervision of the Adult Program Kitchen Manager/Job Coach, the incumbent is responsible for assisting with all aspects of the kitchen including setting up and serving meals, cleaning and restocking the kitchen area and providing job coaching, feeding and support to assigned program participants in the kitchen/dining area as needed. An important aspect of the job is assuming responsibility of the kitchen in the absence of the kitchen manager. Work requires patience, compassion, understanding and the desire to help individuals with disabilities become as self-sufficient as possible.

This position is classified as non-exempt and in accordance with the Federal regulations is eligible for overtime pay for hours worked in excess of forty (40) hours per week. Note: Overtime must be pre-approved and time off from work either paid or unpaid is not considered in determining hours worked in a week.

Other Performance Measures:

Successful performance on the job requires following safety guidelines and policies to reduce accident or injury to self or students, school dress standards, proper attendance and leave policies, and compliance with other policies set forth in the Employee Handbook. Creativity, initiative and effective problem solving is also important to the success of the incumbent.

Examples of Essential Functions

Instruct, coach and assist program participants with setting up the cafeteria for meals, arranging chairs and tables, placing napkins and utensils at each place.

Assist in food and drink distribution and monitoring participants especially as it relates to food allergies.

Oversee and participate in the cleaning and sanitizing of all food preparation equipment.

Provide job coaching, and support to program participant(s).

May take inventory of supplies on hand and order food supplies, ingredients, and other consumables as directed.

Assist with feeding or feed program participants as needed.

Assist in ensuring that the vocational and non-vocational needs of the assigned participants are being met.

Participate in the daily transportation arrival and departure process of program participants ensuring that safety procedures are followed at all times.

Assist in the maintenance of accurate and up-to-date participant records and information as required.

· Develop and maintain appropriate working relationships with supervisors, co-workers, program participants, family members, governmental agencies, and general public.

· Act rationally, decisively, effectively and quickly under pressure.

· Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications:

Demonstrated ability to fulfill the dexterity and physical requirements of the work, and effectively attend to the needs of adults with intellectual disabilities.

Ability to use standard food preparation utensils such as knives, spoons, tongs and whips.

Ability to observe or monitor objects and people's behavior to determine compliance with prescribed operating or safety standards.

Ability to interpret and follow instructions furnished verbally, in writing, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence using English grammar and spelling.

Ability to apply principles to solve problems and deal with a variety of unpredictable situations where only limited standardization exists.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with all employees.

· Ability to exert moderate physical effort in light work, typically involving some combination of bending, stooping, squatting, reaching, kneeling, crouching, crawling and brisk walking, and which may involve lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling of objects and materials of moderate weight (45 lbs.).

· Ability to lift and position physically disabled individuals may be required.

· Maintain confidentiality of program participants and staff personal identifiable information.

· Requires strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate verbally and in writing.

Successful completion of the required training courses within a specified period of time

Tuberculosis screening to assure no significant risk to the health and safety of others.

· Successfully passing a criminal background investigation and pre-employment and random drug screenings.

Sensory Requirements

Most tasks require visual perception and discrimination. Some tasks require oral communications ability. Some tasks require the ability to perceive and discriminate sounds.

Minimum Acceptable Education and Experience :

Associate’s degree or a minimum of a High School Diploma and prior experience working with special needs adult populations. At least 18 years of age. A special skill in cooking is a plus.

Hours of Work - 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

8:30 AM – 5:00 PM – Wednesday

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM - Friday