JOB SUMMARY

HarvestPlus seeks a highly-motivated Compliance and Legal Specialist to join our team. The successful candidate will lead the further development, implementation, and maintenance of an effective compliance and risk management program. He/she will also be responsible for leading overall contract management including negotiations and compliance.

This exempt position is a two-year, fixed term, renewable appointment, and is located at HarvestPlus headquarters in Washington, DC.

BACKGROUND

HarvestPlus improves nutrition and public health by developing and promoting biofortified food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals while providing global leadership on evidence and technology. HarvestPlus is part of the CGIAR Research Program on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH). CGIAR is a global agriculture research partnership for a food secure future. Its science is carried out by its 15 research centers in collaboration with hundreds of partner organizations. The HarvestPlus program is coordinated by two of these centers, the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Specific duties include but are not limited to:

Risk Management

Plan, design, and implement an overall risk management process for the organization.

Assess and analyze risk, including identifying, describing, and estimating the risks affecting operations.

Evaluate risk, including comparing estimated risks with criteria established by the organization such as costs, legal requirements, and environmental factors, and evaluate the organization’s previous handling of risks.

Report risks appropriately for different audiences, e.g., to the board of directors so they understand the most significant risks, to operations heads to ensure they are aware of risks relevant to their parts of the operations, and to individuals to understand their accountability for individual risks.

Conduct audits of policy and compliance to standards, and liaise with auditors.

Providing support, education, and training to staff to build risk awareness within the organization.

Contract Management

Responsible for overall contract management including structure, execution, administration, and compliance oversight.

Identify objectives for licensing, consulting, sales, and other transactions, as well as their related issues, and facilitate risk/benefit analysis and advise management on contract responsibilities.

Review, draft, and negotiate major agreements, consulting agreements, special licensing, non-disclosure agreements, terms and amendments, and translate complex legal scenarios into simple language and action plans.

Maintain a deep understanding of contract templates, contracts policy, legal risks and liabilities, and HarvestPlus’ position on various legal matters.

Conduct contract reviews and ensure compliance with policies as well as applicable laws or regulations.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, and/or a related field, or a law degree.

5-10 years of experience in risk management, auditing, and commercial law in an international environment.

Demonstrated understanding of and experience with risk management.

Familiarity with legal issues relating to international operations.

Proven track record of contract management, and drafting, reviewing, and editing contracts.

Analytical mind with problem solving aptitude.

Proficient in MS Office.

Excellent oral, written, and presentation skills for a culturally diverse audience.

Ability to travel internationally 30-40% of the time.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

CPA/CIA certification.

Ability to speak and understand French and/or Spanish.

TO APPLY

Click on the following link to access the Compliance and Legal Specialist job application: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=IFPRI&cws=1&rid=1710