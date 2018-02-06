Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, including audio and video tapes, charts, and language samples. Advises and ensures the development and follow through of appropriate classroom adaptations to ensure maximum learning and communication. Provide therapy services to children/adults with intellectual disabilities and autism. Establishes and maintains professional and cooperative relationships with parents, guardians, outside specialist and agencies.



Must have a Bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy and a valid Occupational Therapy (OT) license in the District of Columbia; Master's degree in Occupational Therapy preferred. Previous experience working with children or adults with intellectual disabilities and autism is preferred.

