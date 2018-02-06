JOB PURPOSE

The API Statistics Department (Department) is seeking a skilled Solution Engineer to support the needs of the Department. The Department is responsible for publishing various weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual statistical reports that describe and analyze the supply and demand picture for the petroleum markets. The Department is comprised of 6 statisticians and analysts who leverage technology extensively to perform their jobs, support other API departments & API industry members, and execute the Department’s mission.

The selected candidate will fill the role of a Lead Solutions Engineer (Candidate), which requires a range of experience and qualifications. The Candidate will be a core member of the Statistics Department team, and will perform a variety of tasks that will vary depending on the Department needs and priorities. The candidate will report to and be tasked by the Director of the Statistics Department. The candidate will interact with staff from the Department, the API Information Technology Department (API IT), vendors, API member companies, and government staff.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties shall include but may not be limited to:

Coordination with API IT staff to ensure that system infrastructure, application design and enhancements and changes conform to infrastructure, application and data architecture standards and best practices.

Coordination with API IT as necessary to address issues or implement and upgrade system infrastructure, PCs or other technology as necessary.

Ability to meet with system users to understand the scope of projects.

Experience working with software developers and project support teams.

Experience monitoring applications and software systems.

Software testing experience including stress testing, performance testing, functional testing and scalability testing.

Experience writing and executing test scripts including running manual and automated tests.

Ability to write clear, repeatable and comprehensive bug reports.

Experience reviewing and analyzing code and documentation for accuracy and completeness.

Comfortable with working and meeting departmental and project deadlines.

Comfortable working on multiple projects at one time.

Identify, review and document requirements of software systems.

Documentation of logical and physical data models via ERD diagrams.

Performance of SQL Server database administration.

Troubleshooting and resolution of system issues including but not limited to application configuration, infrastructure or database issues, interface issues, and batch program issues.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY AND KEY RELATIONSHIPS

Candidate is expected to coordinate activities with staff/management of the IT department. Candidate will work closely with Statistics staff (users) to gather technical requirements as well as implement tests and solutions. Candidate will be the lead IT expert and will be responsible for creating and implementing the department’s long term IT plan.

QUALIFICATIONS

Application development or engineering experience, baseline support experience, demonstrated customer communication skills, and excellent interpersonal communications

Proficiency in ASP.NET and the .NET framework.

Experience with web services using standard technologies including SOAP, REST, XML, HTTP, and HTTPS.

Proficiency with SQL (T-SQL), DDL and DML.

Proficiency in SQL Server database administration.

Proficiency in MS Windows server administration, troubleshooting, and problem resolution.

Experience with Microsoft Reporting Services.

Experience and expertise with the full software development life cycle using various methodologies.

Ability to work effectively with users to elicit and validate requirements.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer or similar role.

Familiarity with a cross section of software development methodologies with a working understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of each for a given problem domain.

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment.

Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C#, JavaScript, Python, SAS) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, MS Team Foundation Server)

Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks.

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude.

DESIRED SKILLS

Background in applied statistics, economics, mathematics, or statistical/mathematical modeling.

Experience working at a national association and meeting member needs.