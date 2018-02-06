Physical Security Installation Engineer/Field Service Representative

Intelligent Automation Inc. is currently seeking a Physical Security Installation Engineer/Field Service Representative to support installation, field service, and training tasks. U.S. Citizenship or Legal Permanent Resident status is required.

ABOUT IAI: Intelligent Automation, Inc. (IAI) is a technology innovation company headquartered in Rockville, MD. We specialize in providing advanced technology solutions and R&D services to federal agencies, and corporations throughout the United States and internationally. Leveraging agile R&D processes, a multi-disciplinary collaborative environment, and its substantial intellectual property portfolio, IAI excels in developing concepts into market-focused products and customer-driven solutions. IAIâ€™s core R&D areas include: Air Traffic Management, Big Data and Social Media Analytics, Control and Signal Processing, Cyber Security, Education and Training Technologies, Health Technologies, Modeling and Simulation, Networks and Communications, Robotics, and Sensor Systems.

JOB DUTIES:

Support installation of systems in various locations, which may be physically demanding at times

Support service and regular field maintenance of installed systems

Respond to support calls from customers

Provide high-level system training to customers

Support production-related tasks (assembly, simple reworks, unit/system testing, diagnostics, etc.)

Frequent travel in the DC area is expected, and occasional travel in the US or overseas may be required

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Vocational/ 2-year Associates degree highly preferred

Experience with basic hand tools and power tools

Strong verbal communications skills

Attention to detail

DESIRED SKILLS:

Experience with security systems or sensors

Experience with electronics tools (soldering iron, multimeter, etc.)

Familiarity with networking concepts (IP, wifi, routers, etc.)

Software testing experience

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

