The National Women’s Law Center seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. The Center’s Legal Network for Gender Equity connects individuals experiencing a broad array of types of sex discrimination with attorneys willing to take on sex discrimination cases. The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, housed at and administered by the Center, connects those who experience sexual misconduct in the workplace or in trying to advance their careers (including assault, harassment, abuse and related retaliation) with legal and public relations assistance, using the infrastructure of the Legal Network. The Fund also provides financial support to defray the costs of legal representation and/or public relations assistance in select cases. Working in close partnership with the Center’s President and CEO, COO and Chief of Staff, Vice President for Education & Workplace Justice, Legal Director, and other senior staff, the Director will play a leadership role in ensuring the success of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, a high-profile, multi- million endeavor that seeks to leverage legal assistance for those challenging workplace sexual harassment and related retaliation in a program first-of-its-kind in scale. Reporting to the Vice President for Education & Workplace Justice, the Director will supervise a Counsel, Program Coordinator, and Program Assistant. The position is for a term of three years, with a possibility of extension dependent on the continued availability of funding. This is an exempt position.

The Organization

National Women’s Law Center: Expanding possibilities. Eliminating barriers. We are passionate champions of national and state policies and laws that help women and girls achieve their potential throughout their lives: at school, at work, at home, in their families, and in their communities. We are committed advocates who take on the toughest challenges, especially for women who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and women who are low-income – and we make change happen. We are proud to have been on the front lines of virtually every major advance for women since 1972, benefiting women, their families, their communities, and the nation.

Key Responsibilities

Spearhead strategies to expand the reach and impact of the Legal Network for Gender Equity and manage its operations.

Design and oversee processes and methods to achieve the objectives of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund by increasing the availability of legal representation to individuals challenging workplace sexual harassment and related retaliation, with a particular focus on individuals in low-wage jobs.

Identify, test, and refine strategies and criteria for selecting cases for TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund financial support in order to achieve the greatest impact, both for the individuals immediately affected and for the broader culture.

Build and scale the operations of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, adapting approaches based on lessons learned in its operations.

Manage review of applications for TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund financial support; create and oversee processes to ensure timely and accurate payment.

Represent the Center in order to promote the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund at public events, conferences, and in coalition.

Steward relationships with stakeholders, in close coordination with NWLC’s External Affairs staff.

Oversee intake processes, including developingpro bono relationships for staffing intake.

Identify trends and priority needs based on requests for assistance and frame responsive strategies.

Institute systems for tracking of ongoing progress of cases arising out of the Legal Network for Gender Equity intake, including those supported by the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

Directly supervise the Counsel, Program Coordinator, and Program Assistant, and oversee supervision of pro bono attorney volunteers in managing the operation of the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

Engage pro bono attorney participation in the Legal Network for Gender Equity and in TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund cases.

Lead legal education efforts and the creation of legal resources addressing sexual harassment and other forms of sex discrimination, to grow the capacity of Network attorneys and others in the private bar.

Monitor operation of the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund to ensure compliance with applicable legal and ethical rules, in coordination with the General Counsel.

In coordination with the Vice President for Education & Workplace Justice and the Legal Director, identify intakes for potential legal representation by National Women’s Law Center.

Qualifications

The candidate must have:

A law degree and a minimum of five years of legal experience, with a preference for more;

Membership in the D.C. Bar or ability to waive into the D.C. Bar.

A minimum of three years of experience with program management and preferably more, ideally in a legal setting;

A demonstrated commitment to the mission of the Center.

The ideal candidate will have:

Genuine passion for and deep understanding of the mission of the National Women’s Law Center and women’s rights, specifically including workplace justice issues;

Superior oral and written communications skills, including the ability to explain the Center’s work in compelling terms and to communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively;

Outstanding time management and organizational skills, with careful attention to detail, and a demonstrated ability to manage multi-faceted projects and perform well independently with grace under pressure in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment;

Demonstrated ability to create, implement, and supervise complex systems and processes.

Demonstrated success in leading, mentoring, and motivating a team;

Sound and strategic judgment, ability to problem solve, and nimbleness in adapting to changing circumstances;

Excellent legal reasoning and analytical skills;

Expertise in civil rights law, specifically including employment discrimination law.

A high degree of self-motivation and an entrepreneurial ability to identify and seize opportunities;

Collaborative and collegial approach, and an ability and desire to work in a team-based environment;

Demonstrated ability to influence and engage diverse audiences and to build long-term collaborative relationships with key organizational and individual partners;

Flexibility and a sense of humor.

Ability and willingness to travel;

Experience with grant-making a plus.

Experience with low-income communities, immigrants, communities of color, and/or LGBTQ communities a plus.

Experience providing direct legal services or directly engaging with individuals in trauma or otherwise in need of assistance a plus.

Application

If you are interested in joining the NWLC team, submit a cover letter describing your qualifications, resume, legal writing sample, and three supervisory references. Electronic submissions are preferred. Please send materials to director@nwlc.org and include position title “Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity” in the subject line. Hard copies may be addressed to: Human Resources Department, National Women’s Law Center, 11 Dupont Circle NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20036, FAX: 202-588-5185. Applications accepted until position is filled. No calls please.

The National Women’s Law Center is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and values a diverse workforce. We strongly encourage and seek applications from people with disabilities, people of color, including bilingual and bicultural individuals, veterans, and LGBTQI individuals.

Reasonable Accommodations

As noted above, NWLC welcomes applications from individuals with disabilities. If you require reasonable accommodations during any part of the hiring process, please email us at humanresources@nwlc.org or you may send the request by mail to:

National Women’s Law Center

ATTN: Human Resources Director

11 Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 800

Washington, DC 20036