Tax Accountant – Limited Term

Octagon’s successful Financial Services team (OFS) is recruiting for a Limited Term Tax Accountant. The main responsibility of this position is to work closely with the Tax Director and assist with the administration of tax compliance for our clients, which includes the planning, research and preparation of US and foreign income tax returns.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assist with the planning, research and preparation of US and foreign individual income tax returns

Participate in tax analysis and research projects

With guidance of the Tax Director advise clients on how to minimize tax liability and inform them of any tax changes

Support compliance with taxing agency requirements

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting

5+ years of work experience in the tax field

Must be extremely detail-oriented, thorough and organized

Strong interest in tax administration and preparation of individual tax returns

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong customer service skills

Advanced Microsoft Excel and Word skills

Prior exposure to preparation of tax returns and tax regulations

Experience with ProSystem fx

Excellent interpersonal skills to work cooperatively with persons at all levels in the organization

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion, especially with regards to sensitive or confidential personnel or organizational matters.

To apply for this position, please submit your cover letter and resume on-line at www.octagon.com in the “Careers” section.

Octagon is proud to be an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.