Limited Term Tax Accountant
1 day left
- Employer
- Octagon, Inc.
- Location
- McLean, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 13, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Tax Accountant – Limited Term
Octagon’s successful Financial Services team (OFS) is recruiting for a Limited Term Tax Accountant. The main responsibility of this position is to work closely with the Tax Director and assist with the administration of tax compliance for our clients, which includes the planning, research and preparation of US and foreign income tax returns.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Assist with the planning, research and preparation of US and foreign individual income tax returns
- Participate in tax analysis and research projects
- With guidance of the Tax Director advise clients on how to minimize tax liability and inform them of any tax changes
- Support compliance with taxing agency requirements
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting
- 5+ years of work experience in the tax field
- Must be extremely detail-oriented, thorough and organized
- Strong interest in tax administration and preparation of individual tax returns
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Strong customer service skills
- Advanced Microsoft Excel and Word skills
- Prior exposure to preparation of tax returns and tax regulations
- Experience with ProSystem fx
- Excellent interpersonal skills to work cooperatively with persons at all levels in the organization
- Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion, especially with regards to sensitive or confidential personnel or organizational matters.
To apply for this position, please submit your cover letter and resume on-line at www.octagon.com in the “Careers” section.
Octagon is proud to be an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.