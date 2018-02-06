MATERIALS HANDLER TEMP, Chesapeake
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Materials Management currently has TEMPORARY positions open on all shifts, FT, PT, Flexi. These positions are available until approximately late May 2018.
Coordinate incoming and outgoing supply activities at a facility/department including inventory, restocking, sorting and receiving of deliveries of supplies and checking documentation for these to help assure proper charging for supplies and equipment. May use materials handling equipment. Other related duties as assigned.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
EXPERIENCE: 1 year as Materials Handler in storeroom, warehouse, receiving operations or healthcare experience. May use materials handling equipment. Depending on location, state drivers license and safe driver's record may be required.
