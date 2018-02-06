MATERIALS HANDLER TEMP, Chesapeake

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Feb 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Materials Management currently has TEMPORARY positions open on all shifts, FT, PT, Flexi. These positions are available until approximately late May 2018.

Coordinate incoming and outgoing supply activities at a facility/department including inventory, restocking, sorting and receiving of deliveries of supplies and checking documentation for these to help assure proper charging for supplies and equipment. May use materials handling equipment. Other related duties as assigned.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
EXPERIENCE: 1 year as Materials Handler in storeroom, warehouse, receiving operations or healthcare experience. May use materials handling equipment. Depending on location, state drivers license and safe driver's record may be required.

