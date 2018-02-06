Sentara Materials Management currently has TEMPORARY positions open on all shifts, FT, PT, Flexi. These positions are available until approximately late May 2018.

Coordinate incoming and outgoing supply activities at a facility/department including inventory, restocking, sorting and receiving of deliveries of supplies and checking documentation for these to help assure proper charging for supplies and equipment. May use materials handling equipment. Other related duties as assigned.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

EXPERIENCE: 1 year as Materials Handler in storeroom, warehouse, receiving operations or healthcare experience. May use materials handling equipment. Depending on location, state drivers license and safe driver's record may be required.