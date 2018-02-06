The Consultant is responsible for developing and implementing processes to support division ongoing compliance with regulatory agencies and standards. Provides consultation to division leadership and key stakeholders regarding regulatory affairs and compliance. Key responsibilities include: system resource in regulatory requirements, development of policies and procedures, advisement on the Quality Management System (QMS) requirements , sharing knowledge of processes to meet compliance with identified regulatory standards, researching and obtaining interpretation of standards compliance requirements, and assisting with the development of processes to support ongoing service readiness.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Regulatory/Compliance - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelors degree is required. A degree in a Healthcare related field preferred. A minimum of 3 yrs. recent regulatory experience required. Internal candidates with 5 yrs recent experience Regulatory Affairs may be substituted for education required and must be enrolled in/pursing bachelors degree. Knowledge of regulatory standards and clinical process improvement concepts is required.