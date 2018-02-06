ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Environmental Services - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Equipment Selection, Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Previous experience in Environmental Services in a healthcare or hospitality setting. Must be at least 18 years of age. Service. The ability to follow oral instructions and complete daily cleaning assignments. The ability to operate basic cleaning and laundry equipment. The ability to exert maximum muscle force to lift, push, pull, or carry objects.
