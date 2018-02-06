ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I

Expiring today

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Feb 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Environmental Services - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Equipment Selection, Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Previous experience in Environmental Services in a healthcare or hospitality setting. Must be at least 18 years of age. Service. The ability to follow oral instructions and complete daily cleaning assignments. The ability to operate basic cleaning and laundry equipment. The ability to exert maximum muscle force to lift, push, pull, or carry objects.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this