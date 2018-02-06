Position Highlights:

Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Market: The region's only Level 3 trauma center. We are a 276-bed tertiary acute care facility that offers many advanced clinical services. One of our region's accredited stroke centers. Nursing Excellence: Provides professional nursing development and recognizes nursing excellence through Daisy awards and company-wide ACE award program. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

A dynamic 12-bed hybrid cardiovascular intermediate care and critical care unit for a cardiac population. Unit is open 24/7 days a week. Must have availability to work 10-12 hours shifts. Rotating holidays and weekends with other RN staff. Perform competent level of nursing care to our cardiac patients that have open heart surgery, acute MI, heart failure, and cardiac interventions, including patients who may need ventilator or IANP assistance. Nurse to patient ratio is 1:3 for intermediate care and 1:2 for critical care.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.