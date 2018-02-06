Registered Nurse
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Portsmouth, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Welcome to Sentara!
About Lifecare Portsmouth:
The Sentara Nursing Center in Portsmouth brings together skilled nursing care and rehab specialists to meet residents' varying medical needs and help older adults maintain or regain function.
This is a full time evenings position. New Grads welcome to apply!!
About our Culture:
Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
Competitive pay plans
Incentives including a $7500 Sign on Bonus!Comprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insurance
You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
Registered Nurse that is responsible for clinical supervision of LPN's and CNA's on the shift for a specific unit. Act as the charge nurse for the unit especially on shifts when no Clinical Manager, DON, or ADON are on site.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. BLS required within 30 days of hire.