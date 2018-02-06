HOME HEALTH COORD

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Feb 06, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for the development and implementation of home care services for program participants to include the coordination of durable medical equipment and other health care services.

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: Nursing - 1 year

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Graduate of an accredited school of professional nursing. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Must be able to perform in a sometime stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others. BLS required within 90 days of hire. New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire

