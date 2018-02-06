Responsible for the development and implementation of home care services for program participants to include the coordination of durable medical equipment and other health care services.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Graduate of an accredited school of professional nursing. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Must be able to perform in a sometime stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others. BLS required within 90 days of hire. New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire