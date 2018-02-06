HOME HEALTH COORD
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Graduate of an accredited school of professional nursing. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Must be able to perform in a sometime stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others. BLS required within 90 days of hire. New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire
