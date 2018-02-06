HOME HEALTH AIDE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the home.
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
High school graduate or the equivalent preferred. Succcessful completion of an accredited nurse aide program required.