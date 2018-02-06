Sentara RMH Medical Center, a Magnet designated hospital located in Harrisonburg VA, is currently seeking a Nursing Care Partner for a full-time rotating shift position on the Medicine Unit 2. This 36 bed unit has about 75% med/surg patients and 25% oncology patients.

COME EXPLORE SENTARA in the beautiful Blue Ridge!

Sentara RMH Medical Center, a Magnet designated hospital located in Harrisonburg VA, serves a seven-county area with a population of 218,000 residents. The 238-bed community hospital partnered with the Sentara Healthcare system in May of 2011.

Sentara is a 125-year-old, not-for-profit system that operates more than 100 sites of care throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including 12 acute care hospitals: seven in Hampton Roads, one in Northern Virginia, two in the Blue Ridge region, one in southern Virginia and one in northeast North Carolina.

We invite you to share our Vision. To be the healthcare of choice in the communities we serve.

Company Benefits

Sentara recognizes our employees by offering competitive pay plans, comprehensive health care plans, generous paid annual leave, a fully funded retirement plan, 403b plan, long and short term disability, tuition reimbursement, flex spending, life insurance, and wellness programs. You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance. Many of our benefits are fully funded or shared, therefore enhancing your total compensation.

Learn more about our Location!

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is a picturesque and progressive community resting in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The Shenandoah Valley is known world-wide for its beauty, including the renowned Skyline Drive which winds through Shenandoah National Park. Recreational activities abound throughout the year: snow skiing, hiking, camping, fishing, boating and other water sports, golf, tennis and any other sport under the sun. In addition there are a wide variety of festivals, fairs, shows and historical sites. Collegiate sports at James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College, concerts and plays, community events and excellent dining opportunities make activities for a night out easy to find. And for those who periodically want to visit a larger city, Rockingham County is only a two-hour drive from Washington, DC and 6 hours from New York City.

Nursing Care Partners are unlicensed staff members who are accountable to, and work under the direct supervision of a professional nurse to implement delegated aspects of nursing care. Provide patient care, support the admissions and discharge process, and comply with patient safety practices under the direction of the professional nurse. Observe patients' physical, mental, and emotional conditions and report any change to the nursing.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Patient Care Tech/Asst

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One of the following programs is acceptable for Education: Sentara Care Partner Certificate Program, successful completion of a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program, National Certified Medical Assistant (NCMA), National Certified Patient Care Technician (NCPCT), Completion of US Navy Hospital Corps School, Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory or Physical Therapy). Current work experience within last three years as a PCT or Nursing Assistant. One year of health care experience preferred. AHA BLS certification within 90 days of hire.