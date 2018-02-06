Senior PATIENT ACCOUNT REP- Medicare/Medicaid
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is accepting applications for an experienced Patient Account Representative to work Full Time Days at our Battlefield Corporate Center in Chesapeake, VA. The ideal candidate will have Medicare experience, preferably in billing, knowledge of coding and medical terminology. The selected candidate will complete workflow in the Medicare DDE system and provide billing for all Medicare and HMO claims for Sentara's 10 hospitals. This is an rewarding opportunity for an independent professional with strong analytical ability and an attention to detail. Requirements for this positions are:
- 2 years Medicare Hospital billing experience required
- Knowledge of Medicare DDE system
- Knowledge of Epic preferred
- Knowledge of Cirius preferred
- Proficient in Microsoft Word
Coordinates and maintains insurance and self pay accounts to insure accurate and timely payment. Performs billing, follow up and customer service functions, fields patient inquiries and manages accounts receivable to achieve AR goals. Assists with training within the department and maintaining departmental workflows. Answers calls in a fast paced call center environment. Handles difficult situations while maintaining quality customer service. Reviews and resolves accounts for correct balance. Assists in preparation of correspondence. Responsible for assisting other Sr. Patient Accounts Reps with training and maintaining workflow.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Billing - 2 years, Customer Service - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Medical Terminology preferred. Associate's Degree preferred (Associate's Degree may be considered in lieu of Customer Service experience). Certifications in Customer Service, Revenue Cycle, or Collections preferred. Knowledge of healthcare collections and previous call center experience preferred. Work experience in hospital billing/follow-up/collections/customer service setting preferred. Knowledge of hospital or physician office patient accounting system preferred. 2 years billing or customer service experience required.
