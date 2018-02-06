2 years Medicare Hospital billing experience required

Knowledge of Medicare DDE system

Knowledge of Epic preferred

Knowledge of Cirius preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Word

Sentara Healthcare is accepting applications for an experienced Patient Account Representative to work Full Time Days at our Battlefield Corporate Center in Chesapeake, VA. The ideal candidate will have Medicare experience, preferably in billing, knowledge of coding and medical terminology. The selected candidate will complete workflow in the Medicare DDE system and provide billing for all Medicare and HMO claims for Sentara's 10 hospitals. This is an rewarding opportunity for an independent professional with strong analytical ability and an attention to detail. Requirements for this positions are:

Coordinates and maintains insurance and self pay accounts to insure accurate and timely payment. Performs billing, follow up and customer service functions, fields patient inquiries and manages accounts receivable to achieve AR goals. Assists with training within the department and maintaining departmental workflows. Answers calls in a fast paced call center environment. Handles difficult situations while maintaining quality customer service. Reviews and resolves accounts for correct balance. Assists in preparation of correspondence. Responsible for assisting other Sr. Patient Accounts Reps with training and maintaining workflow.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Billing - 2 years, Customer Service - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Medical Terminology preferred. Associate's Degree preferred (Associate's Degree may be considered in lieu of Customer Service experience). Certifications in Customer Service, Revenue Cycle, or Collections preferred. Knowledge of healthcare collections and previous call center experience preferred. Work experience in hospital billing/follow-up/collections/customer service setting preferred. Knowledge of hospital or physician office patient accounting system preferred. 2 years billing or customer service experience required.