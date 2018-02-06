Sentara Life Care Virtual Job Fair
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA:Portsmouth, VA:Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Sentara Life Care Virtual Job FairTuesday, February 20, 201811:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Click this link to register:
https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/e/45gPySentara Life Care invites Clinical Managers, Registered Nurses, LPNs & Staff Development Educators to our Virtual Event.Join us virtual conversations with both Recruitment and Hiring Managers! Learn more about what Sentara Life Care has to offer.
At Sentara Healthcare, we offer access to advanced technology, excellent training and orientation. Our team possesses an unwavering commitment to deliver high quality, personalized care to every patient that comes through our doors. We take our mission to improve health every day to heart, and are dedicated to doing so while also creating an extraordinary healthcare experience! If you want to be part of this extraordinary team, please join us at our event.Additional questions, e-mail ejcreath@sentara.com.
