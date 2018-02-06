Sentara Life Care Facility is currently seeking an Admissions Registered Nurse for our skilled nursing facility.This position is Monday thru Friday12pm to 8pmCompetitive pay plansIncentives including aComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Registered Nurse that is responsible for clinical supervision of LPN's and CNA's on the shift for a specific unit. Act as the charge nurse for the unit especially on shifts when no Clinical Manager, DON, or ADON are on site.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. BLS required within 30 days of hire.