Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a United States Citizen

Travel Expenses will not be paid

Incentives will not be offered

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Preferred Military AFSC and Grade: 1P0X1

Must meet and maintain Air Force Reserve military requirements

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Position may or will require incumbent to: (1) Incumbent is required to meet and maintain Air Force Reserve requirements. Incumbent's regular assignments are primarily ART duties: however, the incumbent may be assigned some non-ART duties, generally not to exceed 30 percent of total responsibilities. (2) Position may require a background security investigation to determine suitability for employment and/or a security clearance. (3) Some positions under this announcement may be covered by the Domestic Violence Misdemeanor Amendment (30 Sep 96) of the Gun Control Act (Lautenberg Amendment) of 1968. An individual convicted of a qualifying crime of domestic violence may not perform the duties of this position. (4) Some positions under this announcement may be testing designated positions (TDP). Incumbent may be subject to random drug testing. (5) A valid drivers license may be required. (6) Some positions under this announcement may be controlled positions cover by the Personal Reliability Program (PRP).





EXPERIENCE: Applicants will be rated in accordance with the OPM Qualification Standard Handbook X-118C; for additional information refer to the FWS qualifications link above. Although a specific length of time and experience is not required for all trade and labor occupations, you must meet any minimum experience or training requirements per OPM qualifications standards and show through experience and training that you possess the quality level of knowledge and skill necessary to perform the duties of the position at the level for which applying. Qualification requirements emphasis is on the quality of experience, not necessarily the length of time.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:Element 1: Ability To Do The Work Of The Position Without More Than Normal Supervision (Screen-out Element).Element 75-A: Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specification, etc. (includes blueprinting reading)Element 81: Ability To Use and Maintain Tools and EquipmentElement 2-E : Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, Repair, etc.Element 25-E:Technical Practices (theoretical, precise, artistic)Element 96: TroubleshootingElement 60: Use of Measuring Instruments: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Individuals on active duty may apply 120 days before separation date and should indicate in their application their military separation date. Reservists who are mobilized may submit a copy of their mobilization orders or a statement in their application stating they are available within 120 days.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. Please clearly identify in your application that you are a military spouse preference applicant.



All Federal Employees are required by PL 104-134 to have federal payments made by Direct Deposit.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Please note if duplicate/multiple application materials are submitted, we will consider the most recent submission as the one of record. If you do not meet the screen out questions, you will not receive any further consideration. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the extent to which your experience meets the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities for the position and rated as shown below. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans within the same quality category. Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire. You will receive a rating based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire. The rating is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of this position. If after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your rating can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position. Highly Qualified- Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position. Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.