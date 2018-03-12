Aircraft Ordnance Systems Mechanic (Armament)
Occasional travel - Incumbent may be required to fly in a military and/or commercial aircraft to perform temporary/permanent duty assignments.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:
Position may or will require incumbent to: (1) Incumbent is required to meet and maintain Air Force Reserve requirements. Incumbent's regular assignments are primarily ART duties: however, the incumbent may be assigned some non-ART duties, generally not to exceed 30 percent of total responsibilities. (2) Position may require a background security investigation to determine suitability for employment and/or a security clearance. (3) May be subject to shift work and uncommon tours of duty. (4) Perform expediter/dispatcher duties. (5) This position is covered by the Domestic Violence Misdemeanor Amendment (30 Sep 96) of the Gun Control Act (Lautenberg Amendment) of 1968. An individual convicted of a qualifying crime of domestic violence may not perform the duties of this position. (6) Operate crane, truck, tractor, or motor vehicle. (7) Stand, bend, and stoop for extended periods of time. (8) Work outside in inclement weather. (9) Be exposed to toxic fumes, fuel, high pressure air
and fluids, electrical shock or burns caused by electrical or RF energy. Dangers also include engine noise, blast, ingestion, and fast actuating metal surfaces such as landing gears, speed brakes, and flaps. (10) Transport, assemble, load, arm, or safe any assigned munitions, explosive device, or assembly up to and including class 1 explosives. (11) Be subject to the hazards related to the removal or disassembly of explosive devices or subassemblies from explosive laden aircraft. (12) This is a drug testing designated position (TDP). The employee is subject to random drug testing. (13) Lift over 80 pounds. (14) Some positions under this announcement may be controlled positions covered by the Personal Reliability Program (PRP).
Individuals on active duty may apply 120 days before separation date and should indicate in their application their military separation date. Reservists who are mobilized may submit a copy of their mobilization orders or a statement in their application stating they are available within 120 days.
Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.
Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. Please clearly identify in your application that you are a military spouse preference applicant.
All Federal Employees are required by PL 104-134 to have federal payments made by Direct Deposit.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Please note if duplicate/multiple application materials are submitted, we will consider the most recent submission as the one of record. If you do not meet the screen out questions, you will not receive any further consideration. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.
You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the extent to which your experience meets the Job Elements for the position and rated as shown below. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans within the same quality category. Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire. You will receive a rating based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire. The rating is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the Job Elements required of this position. If after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your rating can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities.
If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position. Highly Qualified-Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position. Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.
