The desired candidate should have five years of experience in designing, implementing, and supporting security processes in multiple PeopleSoft environments, including new implementations, security redesign or assessment of a security environment. Experience in PeopleSoft HCM/ELM/FSCM with version 9.0 and higher is highly desired. Experience with PeopleSoft HCM/FSCM version 9.2 is preferred but not mandatory. Application security experience with Maximo and Cognos is also desired. Hands on experience with Oracle Identity suite will be an added advantage for the candidate. Ideal candidates will have experience working with stakeholders, project teams, and internal and external auditors as well as user provisioning processes, segregation of duty conflicts and security maintenance processes.

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field with a minimum of seven (7) years of experience in an information technology environment with a concentration on IT security administration and management of PeopleSoft applications.

Or an equivalent combination of post secondary school education and ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience an information technology environment with a concentration on IT security administration and management of PeopleSoft applications.

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

This classification requires a comprehensive in-depth knowledge of information contained in the PeopleSoft applications (i.e., FMS, HCM, EPM, CRM, etc.) and Oracle databases. An employee in this class is responsible for the protection of WMATA’s Peoplesoft and Oracle information assets against unauthorized use, modification, disclosure, or destruction by WMATA employees or other parties whether accidental or intentional. Employee in this class is responsible to ensure that the Peoplesoft and Oracle databases are adequately secured and that application users have the appropriate degree of access to perform their duties. Employee works with high degree of independence.



Interfaces with user community to understand their security needs and implements procedures to accommodate them.

Ensures that user community understands and adheres to necessary procedures to maintain security.

Conducts accurate evaluation of the level of security required.

Weighs business needs against security concerns and articulate issues to management.

Evaluates security requests to ensure consistency with job responsibilities and internal controls.

Develops and maintains permission lists and roles in various PeopleSoft environments.

Oversees and administers security for the Oracle database while ensuring that the PeopleSoft data is not compromised. Includes the development of roles and administration of direct Oracle access in addition to granting access to Oracle tables.

Processes end-user requests in a timely manner especially workflow requests that require immediate attention to keep the data flowing.

Designs customized user templates in PeopleSoft as needed.

Configures and maintains PeopleSoft query, tree, and object security access definitions.

Develops and maintains documentation and checklist for internal processes.

Monitors access to PeopleSoft delivered roles that bypass authentication.

Monitors access to Oracle and maintains log information. Provides follow-up to log violation information.

Develops complex PeopleSoft and Oracle queries and reports for use by both the IT Security Branch and the Audit Department.

Supports upgrade team initiatives for PeopleSoft service packs and bundles.

Maintains application security configuration information.

Migrates PeopleSoft security objects to production environment from non-production environment.

Devises improvements to current procedures that may include workflow analysis.

Analyses, troubleshoots, and resolves more complex PeopleSoft and Oracle application and end-user issues in collaboration with others functional and technical staff.

Acts as liaison with internal and external user community to assist in resolving PeopleSoft security related issues.

Develops and maintain electronic and non-electronic user records, documentation, and files.

Performs related duties as assigned.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

