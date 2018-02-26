Seeking a Sr. Auditor for an amazing, reputable and growing international organization in the Upper Montgomery County, MD area. The organization itself has been around for decades; they have been listed as one of the top 10 largest insurers in the world. The organization offers a top-notch benefits package, free parking and ample amount of growth in this position. This opportunity may require the individual to travel but would be very minimal if needed. If interested in hearing more about the position, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration!

Duties:

Handle planning

Fieldwork

Report writing for internal audits

Ability to identifying risk

Work papers, drafting reports, internal control testing,

Ability to mentor staff

Qualifications: