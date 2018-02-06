Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an AV/VTC Programmer to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location. The AV/VTC Programmer will provide technical oversight to the software design of AV/VTC systems supporting conference rooms and collaborative workspaces, as well as any other designated area utilizing AV assets.

Responsibilities

• Conduct site surveys to establish AV/VTC design requirements as it relates to system operation from a software perspective

• Research new and emerging AV/VTC software technologies and develop recommendations and solutions to further enable the collaborative experience

• Lead efforts to document AV/VTC systems software designs

• Collaborate with remote resources to enable standardized AV/VTC technologies and develop unified processes collaborate with key stakeholder groups across multiple teams

Required Qualifications

• AA/AS

• 5 years of relevant experience in AV/VTC system development and programming

• Hands-on experience programming in AMX and Crestron environments

• Working knowledge of planning, designing, installing, and maintaining AV/ VTC systems

• Ability to troubleshoot AV/VTC software interfaces

• Experience with computer software including web capturing systems, digital editing software, web video encoding, and codecs

• Experience with controlling room lighting from a software programming perspective

• Possess skill in preparing engineering documentation such as design, installation, configuration, and test documentation

• Ability to interface professionally with customers and communicate effectively with project staff and other team members

• Very good verbal and written communication skills, and organizational skills

• Great attention to detail

• Experience leading installation/fielding activities

Desired Qualifications

• Bachelor's Degree in an Engineering or Computer Science field

• 10 years of relevant experience

• Experience with Wireless Presentation Technologies

• Experience with Cisco video conferencing systems and infrastructure

• Knowledge/experience with Polycom VTC codecs

• Knowledge/experience with Extron AV matrix switchers

Education

AA/AS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



