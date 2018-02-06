The (Senior) IT Project Manager is responsible for leading complex, strategic, cross functional projects with a high level of autonomy. The Senior IT Project Manager will lead a variety of different types of IT projects including launching new products and services, large-scale application development and systems integrations, operational efficiency improvements and infrastructure upgrades and deployments. The Senior IT Project Manager will manage subcontractors, mentor Project Managers, help to identify training needs, and participate in the administration of the IT PMO’s policies, procedures and reports.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Primary accountable party for defining, planning, executing and delivering, a given project

Ensures end results are of the highest caliber with a clearly articulated scope and quantifiable business benefit

Leads and manages large, complex projects often involving multiple internal and external constituents and matrix partners

Rigorously manages scope and risk to ensure commitments are achieved within agreed upon time, cost, and quality parameters

Validates financial forecast, budget, and provides on-going reconciliation of resources and other related project expenditures

Develops communication plans and appropriate vehicles to execute on responsibilities

Represents the project in briefings to sponsors, key stakeholders, governance and inter-department forums

Defines and tracks project milestones while developing, maintaining and reporting on an overall integrated delivery plan

Develops the project charter, integrated project plan, resource plan, risk plan, and related project management artifacts; publishes periodic project status reports

Mentors Project Managers and conducts training as needed

Proposes recommendations and adjustments for continuous improvement

Participates in the administration of the IT PMO PPM software and metric reporting

Performs other duties as assigned

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree required.

Project Manager:

Minimum of eight (8) years of demonstrated outcome delivery across different types of high-value IT projects or equivalent experience.

Senior Project Manager:

At least 10 (ten) years of project management experience, of which five should be hands on project management in an IT environment managing a variety of complex projects

Preferred Qualifications

PMP certification preferred; For Senior Project Manager, ability to receive the certification within a year

Possess a high level of business acumen; understanding the business need for each project and the ability to make decisions based on what is best for the organization

Leadership proficiency in managing large, matrix work teams of internal and external partners and customers

Demonstrated experience successfully managing multiple projects within agreed to scope, schedule and budget

Possess exceptional interpersonal skills, communication skills, facilitation skills, and the ability to assess and manage client expectations

Proven ability to manage subcontractors from RFP stage through evaluation, selection, contracting, and execution of work plans

Advanced understanding of the IT project lifecycle as well as various project methodologies, and the ability to select the appropriate methodology for a particular project

Must possess a high degree of comfort with ambiguity

Demonstrated ability to make continuous improvement a priority

Ability to collect qualitative and quantitative data to help drive process improvement

Possess the ability to perform project reviews; assessing project health and identifying problems as well as noteworthy areas; and if asked, confidently turn a troubled project around

Experience mentoring less experienced staff

Supervisory Responsibilities

No





USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular