Back End Senior Developer - Enterprise systems

Employer
The Washington Post
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
JR-90269580-1
Function
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer, IT, Software Developer
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

We are seeking a Senior Backend Software Engineer with Extensive MySQL, SQL-Query skills, Analytical skills - ability to analyze business data and present data to drive business decision, Linux skills, knowledge of accounting/financial principles helpful, ability to develop and support system interfaces and processes

The ideal candidate has a demonstrated history, and passion for, solving complex technical challenges with a particular focus on efficiency and performance.  Our team shares a deep passion for journalism and a strong commitment to improving the experience for readers, both directly and indirectly (through powerful tools that empower our internal users to create spectacular experiences).

MINIMUM RESPONSIBILITIES & REQUIREMENTS

Responsibilities include:

  • Leading and participating in major architectural decisions, helping to review code and implementations, and bring in new and emerging technologies into the organization.
  • Promoting an agile - prototype first - culture that prizes continuous learning and growth, while maintaining a high regard for quality.
  • Owning the end to end technical requirements and roadmap for major engineering products.
  • Working in tandem with business partners to build leading edge products that have a material impact on The Washington Post and the industry.

Requirements include:  

  • Strong experience SQL & MySQL
  • Experience writing complex queries & interfaces
  • 3-5+ years focusing on enterprise systems
  • Excellent judgment, both in technical and organizational problem solving
  • Exceptional communication skills with both technical peers and non-technical partner

