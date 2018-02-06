Back End Senior Developer - Enterprise systems
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269580-1
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are seeking a Senior Backend Software Engineer with Extensive MySQL, SQL-Query skills, Analytical skills - ability to analyze business data and present data to drive business decision, Linux skills, knowledge of accounting/financial principles helpful, ability to develop and support system interfaces and processes
The ideal candidate has a demonstrated history, and passion for, solving complex technical challenges with a particular focus on efficiency and performance. Our team shares a deep passion for journalism and a strong commitment to improving the experience for readers, both directly and indirectly (through powerful tools that empower our internal users to create spectacular experiences).
MINIMUM RESPONSIBILITIES & REQUIREMENTS
Responsibilities include:
- Leading and participating in major architectural decisions, helping to review code and implementations, and bring in new and emerging technologies into the organization.
- Promoting an agile - prototype first - culture that prizes continuous learning and growth, while maintaining a high regard for quality.
- Owning the end to end technical requirements and roadmap for major engineering products.
- Working in tandem with business partners to build leading edge products that have a material impact on The Washington Post and the industry.
Requirements include:
- Strong experience SQL & MySQL
- Experience writing complex queries & interfaces
- 3-5+ years focusing on enterprise systems
- Excellent judgment, both in technical and organizational problem solving
- Exceptional communication skills with both technical peers and non-technical partner
