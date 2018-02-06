The Washington Post is building a platform that empowers publishers of all shapes and sizes to build the future of digital storytelling. We're combining our killer engineering team with 138 years of creating world class journalism to build a user centric platform for every user: readers, reporters, viewers, developers, editors, contributors… you get the picture. As a frontend engineer on the Platform Team, you'll play an integral role in shaping the vision of that platform.

What you'll be doing:

• Working closely with a small group of engineers on a piece of our platform (e.g., the core rendering engine, the content authoring tool, the core services all of our apps run on).

• Spending 75% of the time writing code, and the other 25% getting feedback from customers, deciding which features to build and how, and sharing your great work.

• Bringing new technologies and architectures to our technology landscape.

• Deploying to production all the time, making the lives of our users better, helping us sell our platform - aka. making a difference.

Requirements include:

• Bachelor's degree in computer science, equivalent field, or equivalent experience.

• 2+ years of creating user facing experiences on production sites.

• 3-5+ years of experience with client side languages (e.g., HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript).

• Fundamental computer science skills: algorithms, data structures, design patterns.

• Experience with client side frameworks / libraries (e.g., jQuery, Angular, Bootstrap).

• Experience working with cloud architectures - preferably with AWS.

• Experience designing and improving user experiences.

• Familiarity with revision control systems, especially Git.

• Superior verbal/written communication skills.

• Ability to deal with ambiguity and work in a highly agile environment.

• Passion for being a better engineer.

• Passion for working with others.