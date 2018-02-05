Technical Editor

Expiring today

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Columbia, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Ref
AD216112
Function
Communications, Other
Industry
Other, Security
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Our client, an IT training center in Columbia, MD, is seeking a Technical Editor to join the team on a part-time basis. This position can be come full-time for the right candidate!

Responsibilities:

  • Edit internal documents and publications relating to technical training 
  • Produce electronic hard copy documentation 
  • Analyze documents to maintain continuity of style of content and graphics
  • Able to conform to strict guidelines
  • Works closely with researchers and submit matter experts to ensure accuracy of content
  • Manage updates and revisions to technical literature

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • At least 2 years of experience as a technical writer
  • Bachelor’s degree is preferred
  • Ability to work in a highly technical environment 
  • Ideally have experience with Microsoft Excel and SmartSheets
  • Applicants selected will be subject to a background check to meet position eligibility requirements
  • Immediate availability

