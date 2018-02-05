Technical Editor
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Columbia, Maryland
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Ref
- AD216112
- Function
- Communications, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Our client, an IT training center in Columbia, MD, is seeking a Technical Editor to join the team on a part-time basis. This position can be come full-time for the right candidate!
Responsibilities:
- Edit internal documents and publications relating to technical training
- Produce electronic hard copy documentation
- Analyze documents to maintain continuity of style of content and graphics
- Able to conform to strict guidelines
- Works closely with researchers and submit matter experts to ensure accuracy of content
- Manage updates and revisions to technical literature
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- At least 2 years of experience as a technical writer
- Bachelor’s degree is preferred
- Ability to work in a highly technical environment
- Ideally have experience with Microsoft Excel and SmartSheets
- Applicants selected will be subject to a background check to meet position eligibility requirements
- Immediate availability
