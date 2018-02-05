Finance Business Development
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Gaithersburg, Maryland
- Salary
- $90,000-$150,000
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Ref
- AD216005
- Function
- Sales
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a government entity, which was established to issue tax-exempt conduit bonds for public and private entities nationwide. Our client partners with private borrowers and local governments to provide tax-exempt financing for public benefit projects that create temporary and permanent jobs, affordable housing, community infrastructure and improve the overall quality of life in local communities.
Responsibilities:
Program Management for this PFA role includes responsibility for general operations of the PFA. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Business Development
- Scheduling, meeting, and managing new and existing finance professional relationships throughout the country
- Introducing the PFA to prospective borrowers
- Attending conferences
- Exploring new programs to enhance and expand the PFA mission
- Implement new programs or service offerings approved by the PFA Board
- Board Management
- Facilitate PFA Board meetings, including quorum checks, agenda composition and distribution
- Draft staff reports relating to each bond project to be considered by the
- PFA Board for approval
- Lead transaction presentations for PFA Board meetings
- Present new programs/service offerings to the PFA Board for consideration
- Transaction Management
- Participate on bond transaction calls with bond counsel, underwriters, borrowers, and other finance professionals to provide general information of PFA policies, procedures, and timelines
- Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) approvals:
- Introductions of proposed PFA bond transactions to local municipalities
- Attendance at City/County Council meetings as necessary
- Presentations on behalf of working group for PFA Board approval
- Conduct post-issuance compliance activities related to bonds previously issued by PFA, including IRS audit responses, affordable housing tenant compliance, and presentation of proposed deal structure changes/workouts for PFA Board consideration
- Generation of PFA invoice for service
- Travel
- Generally anticipate 2-4 trips per month, ranging from 1-4 days each
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- BA/BS degree
- Series 50 Municipal Advisor Representative License required but may be obtained at a
- later date
- 3+ years of sales experience
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Relationship builder
