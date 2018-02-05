Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a government entity, which was established to issue tax-exempt conduit bonds for public and private entities nationwide. Our client partners with private borrowers and local governments to provide tax-exempt financing for public benefit projects that create temporary and permanent jobs, affordable housing, community infrastructure and improve the overall quality of life in local communities.

Responsibilities:

Program Management for this PFA role includes responsibility for general operations of the PFA. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Business Development

Scheduling, meeting, and managing new and existing finance professional relationships throughout the country

Introducing the PFA to prospective borrowers

Attending conferences

Exploring new programs to enhance and expand the PFA mission

Implement new programs or service offerings approved by the PFA Board

Board Management

Facilitate PFA Board meetings, including quorum checks, agenda composition and distribution

Draft staff reports relating to each bond project to be considered by the

PFA Board for approval

Lead transaction presentations for PFA Board meetings

Present new programs/service offerings to the PFA Board for consideration

Transaction Management

Participate on bond transaction calls with bond counsel, underwriters, borrowers, and other finance professionals to provide general information of PFA policies, procedures, and timelines

Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) approvals:

Introductions of proposed PFA bond transactions to local municipalities

Attendance at City/County Council meetings as necessary

Presentations on behalf of working group for PFA Board approval

Conduct post-issuance compliance activities related to bonds previously issued by PFA, including IRS audit responses, affordable housing tenant compliance, and presentation of proposed deal structure changes/workouts for PFA Board consideration

Generation of PFA invoice for service

Travel

Generally anticipate 2-4 trips per month, ranging from 1-4 days each

Qualifications/Background Profile:

BA/BS degree

Series 50 Municipal Advisor Representative License required but may be obtained at a

later date

3+ years of sales experience

Strong written and oral communication skills

Relationship builder

