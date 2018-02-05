Community Development Manager

Expiring today

Employer
National Psoriasis Foundation
Location
Washington D.C. Metro Area
Salary
Depending on Experience
Posted
Feb 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Fundraising
Industry
Healthcare, Nonprofit
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

A national, nonprofit patient advocacy organization, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is seeking a seasoned volunteer development and fund raising professional to organize volunteers and execute walks, cycling and other fund raising and program initiatives in the Mid-Atlantic region. This position will be working out of our Alexandria, VA, office. Responsibilities include cultivating and soliciting donors, sponsorships, and event participants; volunteer management including recruitment and training; and directing special events in Northern, VA, and Washington, D.C. Metro areas. Responsibilities will include managing regional volunteers to execute mission related advocacy and educational activities at the community level; and assisting with the Mid Atlantic Advocacy Network.

Requirements:  Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, five years of experience in non-profit development, management of volunteers, and event marketing. Must have excellent written, oral and interpersonal communication skills, work well with volunteers, and be able to work in a team environment.  Competitive salary with excellent benefits. Position requires overnight travel.  Please forward your cover letter with salary requirement and resume to HR, National Psoriasis Foundation, 6600 SW 92nd Ave, Suite 300, Portland, OR 97223, Fax (503) 245-0626, E-mail hr@psoriasis.org. 

