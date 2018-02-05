Planner-(Permits & Design Review ) Town of Vienna, VA.

Join our Vienna Team! Located about 15 miles outside of Washington D.C., Vienna is a vibrant community which has been able to maintain its distinctive small-town friendliness, spirit and widely cherished traditional values, in no small part due to the work and vision of the Planning and Zoning Department. The Planner processes and reviews permits, zoning applications, site plans, subdivision and development plans for compliance and serves as the primary project contact at building plan submittal stage until project completion for developers and contractors. The ideal candidate is familiar with GIS and has excellent verbal and written communication skills. To apply, you must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Urban Planning, Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Transportation Planning or closely related area plus three years of progressively responsible relevant experiences. View complete description, announcement and apply online at www.viennava.gov. Closing Date: February 18, 2018. EOE