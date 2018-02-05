Construction Project Manager

Job Description and Responsibilities

As a Construction Project Manager you will be in charge of project management functions, including: budgeting, bidding, procurement, material delivery, change management as well as project close out. We define a successful project one which satisfies the Quality, Safety, Schedule and Cost objectives of the team; which strengthens our relationships with clients architects and trade vendors.

Required Experience

Ten years commercial construction experience

Or

Three to five years project management experience combined with a related degree

Qualifications

Organized and able to communicate well

Attention to detail

Schedule driven

Track record of customer satisfaction

Team player, able to plan and direct successful teams

Ambitious and tenacious, yet fair

If you meet the required qualifications and believe you would fit well into our team, please email the following to kadconhr@gmail.com