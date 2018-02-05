Construction Project Manager
- Employer
- KADCON Corporation
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Industry
- Other, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
Construction Project Manager
Job Description and Responsibilities
As a Construction Project Manager you will be in charge of project management functions, including: budgeting, bidding, procurement, material delivery, change management as well as project close out. We define a successful project one which satisfies the Quality, Safety, Schedule and Cost objectives of the team; which strengthens our relationships with clients architects and trade vendors.
Required Experience
Ten years commercial construction experience
Or
Three to five years project management experience combined with a related degree
Qualifications
- Organized and able to communicate well
- Attention to detail
- Schedule driven
- Track record of customer satisfaction
- Team player, able to plan and direct successful teams
- Ambitious and tenacious, yet fair
If you meet the required qualifications and believe you would fit well into our team, please email the following to kadconhr@gmail.com
- Cover Letter
- Resume and work history
Similar jobs
Apply for Construction Project Manager
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly