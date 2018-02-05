Construction Project Manager

Construction Project Manager 

 

Job Description and Responsibilities

As a Construction Project Manager you will be in charge of project management functions, including:  budgeting, bidding, procurement, material delivery, change management as well as project close out.  We define a successful project one which satisfies the Quality, Safety, Schedule and Cost objectives of the team; which strengthens our relationships with clients architects and trade vendors.

Required Experience

Ten years commercial construction experience

Or

Three to five years project management experience combined with a related degree

Qualifications

  • Organized and able to communicate well
  • Attention to detail
  • Schedule driven
  • Track record of customer satisfaction
  • Team player, able to plan and direct successful teams
  • Ambitious and tenacious, yet fair

If you meet the required qualifications and believe you would fit well into our team, please email the following to kadconhr@gmail.com

  • Cover Letter
  • Resume and work history

 

