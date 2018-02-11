Architectural Designer at Eric Colbert & Associates, PC

ERIC COLBERT & ASSOCIATES
717 5th Street, NW, Washington DC 20001
Feb 11, 2018
Mar 18, 2018
Other
Other
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Required: Bachelor's degree in architecture or foreign equivalent, approved by NCARB to become licensed architect in DC; Eligibility to become licensed architect in DC.

AutoCAD, Photoshop, Sketch Up, Revit, Bluebeam, Rhino 3D, Lumion 3D, Adobe, Fine arts training, LEED accreditation, Portfolio with personal architectural renderings, art work, floor plans.

Develop architectural drawings, 3D drawings, apartment floor plans, concept lighting; teach staff about form, colors, surfaces; coordinate color and texture of building materials on facades and interiors; study impact of light on building materials; incorporate advanced graphic design techniques for presentation documents; incorporate green building principles, place art in building interiors and landscapes.

Travel within DC to various job sites.

Send resume to Eric Colbert at ecolbert@eca-pc.com

 

