Requisition ID 107865BR

Date updated 12/19/2017



Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design, build, deliver, and operate a network operations environment; including introducing new cyber capabilities to address emerging threats.



Raytheon Cybersecurity and Special Missions (CSM) is seeking System Administrators to support the design, development, and deployment of a new DevOps infrastructure and advanced cybersecurity capabilities.



Responsibilities Include:

Collaborating within Agile Scrum teams as a key contributor responsible for the design and implementation of advanced cybersecurity capabilities, including the selection of hardware and software required to enable the cybersecurity capabilities.

Deploying, managing and troubleshooting physical, virtual, and cloud-based Information Technology (IT) environments consisting of Windows/Unix/Linux servers, workstations, storage, Active Directory, DNS, user identity and access controls, host-based security software and network configurations, and installed applications.

Assessing present and future capacity requirements, conducting trade studies, providing specific detailed information for hardware and software selection, developing Bill of Materials

Conducting automated installation and testing

Developing high quality technical documentation, including user guides, test plans, and contract deliverable items and supporting product line training.

Supporting risk assessments and the implementation of risk mitigation countermeasures

Requirements:

U.S. Citizenship

Must have a Top Secret Clearance with a SSBI within the last 5 years, TS/SCI Preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related discipline or equivalent experience.

Must have 6 years of professional experience or 4 years of experience with a Master’s degree for an E04 or 4 years of professional experience or 2 years of experience with a Master’s degree for an E03.

DoD 8570.1 IAT Level 2 certification or the ability to obtain certification within three months of employment.

Practical experience with Windows, Unix, and Linux operating systems, VMware, TCP/IP networking, encryption, host-based security, DNS, Directory Services, Storage, cloud-based environments (AWS, OpenStack).



Desired Skills:

Systems Administration certifications preferred such as Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE), and VMware Certified Associate or Professional (VCA or VCP).

Ability to develop automation scripts using one of more of the following shell and scripting languages: Bourne, C, Korn, Bash, Perl, Python, VBScript, and PowerShell.

Experience or familiarity with Agile development methodology and Cybersecurity.

Experience working in a DevOps environment or a Network/Security Operations Center

Experience and/or familiarity with trouble-ticket or other tracking system.

Experience with capacity planning, conducting trade studies, identifying detailed information for hardware and software selection, and developing Bill of Materials



This is position will either be a Sr. Information Technologist II (G09) or a Sr. Information Technologist I (G08) depending on the candidates qualifications.



DOMinoIIS



107865

Business Unit Profile

Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services delivers innovative technology to make the world a safer place. Our expertise in cyber, analytics and automation allow us to reach beyond what others think is possible to underpin national security and give our global customers unique solutions to solve the most pressing modern challenges -- from the cyber domain to automated operations, and from intelligent transportation solutions to creating clear insight from large volumes of data. IIS operates at nearly 550 sites in 80 countries, and is headquartered in Dulles, Virginia. The business area generated approximately $6 billion in 2016 revenues. As a global business, our leaders must have the ability to understand, embrace and operate in a multicultural world -- in the marketplace and the workplace. We strive to hire people who reflect our communities and embrace diversity and inclusion to advance our culture, develop our employees, and grow our business.



Relocation Eligible

No

Clearance Type

TSSCI

Expertise

Cyber Jobs

Type Of Job

Full Time

Work Location

VA - Dulles

Raytheon is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.