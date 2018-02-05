See Detailed Description

The Auditing and Analytics Specialist is responsible for providing support and oversight by auditing human resource actions including hiring requests and salary placements; resolving discrepancies in onboarding processes; collaborating with individuals who perform salary-related human resource actions to ensure that issues are promptly addressed; running database queries & reports; performing data analysis; and developing metrics for strategic initiatives.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

* Support the internal auditing function by reviewing human resource actions for a large employee base of full-time, part-time, and substitute employees. Collaborate and assist individuals who perform salary-related human resource actions to reconcile calculations based upon verified employee experience and educational attainment.

* Maintain continuous knowledge of and ensure compliance with human resource practices, School Board policies, and regulations; monitor and ensure compliance with departmental onboarding practices for accurate and timely contract, assignment letter, and work agreement development.

* Develop relevant practices and procedures for preparing business reports; create and analyze data to provide input on operations and strategic initiatives; act as subject matter expert to design programs for data analysis and the development of reporting tools.

* Write queries utilizing SQL, develop Excel macros, and develop Access databases for prompt data analysis.

* Prepare weekly & monthly reports; create dashboards; automate reports; and perform ad hoc analysis.

* Support several key projects such as the annual issuance of over 10,000 contracts, assignment letters, and work agreements and the Oracle implementation project. Work closely with other departments such as Payroll, Budget, and Benefits as needed.

* Ability to meet deadlines and work with cross functional teams to ensure accuracy and successful delivery of work product. Develop a mastery of processes and procedures to support successful knowledge transfer to department staff. Perform other duties as assigned.

Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university preferred (ideally in a business-related major, such as economics, finance, or accounting), or the equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Minimum of 1-3 years of experience in quantitative data analysis. Experience with Business Intelligence tools preferred.

* Demonstrated working knowledge of the principles, practices, and techniques of management information systems; standard office practices and procedures; relational databases; as well as the safekeeping and storage of confidential files.

* Demonstrated ability to perform office work quickly and efficiently; to plan, organize, and prioritize work effectively; to work cooperatively with others; to work under pressure and/or with frequent interruptions; strong interpersonal, oral and written communication and presentation skills.

* Must have superior concentration and attention to detail.

* Demonstrated ability to complete complex calculations, apply practices and regulations, and create reports.

* Ability to change direction quickly based on data analysis and manage multiple priorities

* Strong knowledge of MS office (especially MS Excel) and other technological tools for data analysis.

All qualified candidates must possess strong customer service and communication skills; a strong sense of urgency, responsiveness, and follow-up; ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time; extreme attention to detail and discipline to maintain detailed records of daily activities.

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

The Auditing and Analytics Specialist is directly responsible to the Human Resources Supervisor, HRMS.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit, use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools, and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch or bend, and may be required to lift up to approximately 25 pounds.