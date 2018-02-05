Family Teaching Couple/Houseparents

OVERVIEW OF BOYS TOWN:

Are you passionate about shaping the future of America's Youth?



Boys Town is changing the way America cares for children, families and communities by providing and promoting an Integrated Continuum of Care that instills Boys Town values to strengthen body, mind and spirit.



Our mission is centered on creating an environment for children that includes trust, discipline, emotional support and respect. We believe that all children and youth have the potential to become bright, productive, adjusted, loving people.



Boys Town is nationally recognized for its research-proven child, health and family care programs. As one of the country's largest nonprofit funded child-care organizations, Boys Town touches the lives of more than 2 million children and families nationwide each year. Join our Town today and help us shape the future of America!



OVERVIEW OF JOB:

As our Family-Teaching Couple, you will provide direct care for 6-8 at-risk youth through creating a safe and loving family style living environment. Living on-site in a Boys Town Family home, together you will provide youth with moral, spiritual, and educational development needed for future success. This includes providing emotional support utilizing praise, positive feedback, affection, and empathy to build ones self-confidence and respect. Through the use of the Boys Town Model, you will guide and teach youth appropriate skills and behaviors. Using rational problem solving techniques you will teach youth critical thinking skills, assist with behavioral problems, counsel through personal issues, and provide crisis intervention when needed. As our Family Teaching Couple you will plan, participate, and provide opportunities for individual and family activities that are both educational and entertaining. Through displaying and teaching parenting, family, and relationship skills to youth, legal guardians, and caretakers you will help create collaborative relationships and family engagement. You will maintain contact with both internal and external consumers/agencies to obtain and/or provide information regarding youth's behaviors, strategies, and progress.

As our Family Teaching Couple, you will be responsible for maintaining and preparing written records for household budgeting, tracking youth progress, reporting incidents/behaviors, and documenting youth medical needs and appointments. You will continually provide support for educational success through monitoring youth academic performance. Additionally, you will teach and role model Boys Town values and ethical behaviors, as well as support and encourage participation in regular religious activities. As our Family Teaching Couple you will be responsible for supervising the activities of your assigned Assistant Family Teacher to aid in their development and success. Additionally, you will manage the daily operating schedule of the home; assist with youth transportation needs, and overall household upkeep. This position can also be referred to as houseparent or house parent.

WE ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR A MISSION DRIVEN COUPLE FOR OUR WASHINGTON D.C. LOCATION.

REQUIRED EDUCATION, TRAINING, EXPERIENCE, OR SKILLS:

Be at least 21 years of age or older, except if applying for Washington D.C. due to contractual requirements one must be at least 22 years of age or older

with a good driving record and the ability to pass a MVR Check

Ability and desire to work and live with youth

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Flexibility and willingness to work a wide array of hours, which will include days, evenings, weekends and holidays

A willingness to learn and implement all phases of the Boys Town Home Model, including all intervention and administrative functions

Proven record of sound judgment and ability to work with children in a mature and responsible manner

Ability to pass a thorough background check and reference verification procedure in order to determine one's fitness to satisfactorily and safely care for youth



BENEFITS OF BEING A BOYS TOWN FAMILY-TEACHING COUPLE:

•A minimum annual salary of $34,000/Individual (Starting salaries vary by location)

•Excellent benefits package that includes health, dental and vision insurance; a 401K retirement plan; paid vacation and sick leave

•A company vehicle

•Relocation Assistance

•Opportunities to earn college credit while working

•Career advancement opportunities within the organization

If you have questions prior to applying please feel free to reach out to us at btrecruiter@boystown.org OR 1.877.639.6003

