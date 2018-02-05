Job Requirements



Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability any day of the week. Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.





Minimum Qualifications



6 months experience using a computer, including inputting, accessing, modifying, or outputting information.



6 months experience using a handheld device (e.g., mobile phone, LRT gun, palm pilot, tablet, iPod) to enter, access, and output information.





Preferred Qualifications



Associate's Degree in Business, Retail Management, Specialty related to department (e.g., design, appliances), or related field.



1 year retail experience.



1 year experience as a head cashier.



6 months experience working in any department at a Lowe's retail store.



1 year supervisory experience in any field, including directing, delegating, evaluating, training, and coaching employees.



6 months retail experience detecting common signs of shoplifting (e.g., merchandise hidden inside of containers, merchandise under carts, price labels switched).

Lowe’s is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.