Mental Health Therapist
- Employer
- Lantern Therapeutic Services, Inc.
- Location
- PG, Charles, and St Mary's County, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Counselor, Social Worker
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Contract
Believe in providing excellent care? Join a Highly Experienced and Accredited team working to change the face of Mental Health Care.
Lantern Therapeutic Services, Inc.
Announces Full Time and Part Time Vacancies in Prince Georges, Charles and St Mary's Counties Maryland for Mental Health Professionals
The chosen candidates will work with an interdisciplinary outpatient team in the delivery of comprehensive mental health services to clients of all ages. We offer Competitive Compensation, Comprehensive Training, Flexible Hours, and a Supportive Work Environment.
The positions have the following Minimum Requirements:
Maryland Licensure in:
Counseling - LGPC
Social Work - LGSW
· Good Driving Record;
· Excellent Client Management Skills;
· Clinical Writing Skills;
· Scheduling Flexibility
· Multidisciplinary Team Experience
Current CPR and First Aid are a plus
Experience with Electronic Medical Record [EMR] Software is a Plus
Advanced Computer Proficiency Required:
We are an 90% Paperless Office
All candidates must pass Criminal Records and CPS Clearance
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer
QUALIFIED AND LICENSED VETERANS ARE STRONGLY
AND GRATEFULLY ENCOURAGED TO APPLY
Application Instructions:
Applications will be accepted in the following formats only:
Adobe PDF
Microsoft Word 2007 or earlier [ .docx or .doc ]
Do not paste your resume into the body of an email
Do not send you resume through the online submission system
Please do not send documents with the name “Resume”
All files submitted should have your name and a description of the document.
For example: “John Doe Resume.docx” or “John Doe Cover Letter.doc”
To apply send your cover letter and resume to jobsnow@yourlantern.net
Phone Calls Will Not Be Accepted
