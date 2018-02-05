Believe in providing excellent care? Join a Highly Experienced and Accredited team working to change the face of Mental Health Care.

Lantern Therapeutic Services, Inc.

Announces Full Time and Part Time Vacancies in Prince Georges, Charles and St Mary's Counties Maryland for Mental Health Professionals



The chosen candidates will work with an interdisciplinary outpatient team in the delivery of comprehensive mental health services to clients of all ages. We offer Competitive Compensation, Comprehensive Training, Flexible Hours, and a Supportive Work Environment.



The positions have the following Minimum Requirements:

Maryland Licensure in:

Counseling - LGPC

Social Work - LGSW

· Good Driving Record;

· Excellent Client Management Skills;

· Clinical Writing Skills;

· Scheduling Flexibility

· Multidisciplinary Team Experience

Current CPR and First Aid are a plus

Experience with Electronic Medical Record [EMR] Software is a Plus

Advanced Computer Proficiency Required:

We are an 90% Paperless Office

All candidates must pass Criminal Records and CPS Clearance

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer

QUALIFIED AND LICENSED VETERANS ARE STRONGLY

AND GRATEFULLY ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

Application Instructions:

Applications will be accepted in the following formats only:

Adobe PDF

Microsoft Word 2007 or earlier [ .docx or .doc ]

Do not paste your resume into the body of an email

Do not send you resume through the online submission system

Please do not send documents with the name “Resume”

All files submitted should have your name and a description of the document.

For example: “John Doe Resume.docx” or “John Doe Cover Letter.doc”



To apply send your cover letter and resume to jobsnow@yourlantern.net



Phone Calls Will Not Be Accepted