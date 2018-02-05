Manages and coordinates marketing services for the Kennedy Center through affinity relationship marketing activities, planning, data use analysis, reporting, distribution, and other means. Focuses on overall marketing strategy for Washington National Opera and the Renée Fleming: Voices concert series. Supervises Marketing Coordinator (Ballet, Dance). Together with the Director of Marketing, aggregates assigned genre’s plans and revenue projections into advance reports that detail proposed activities and sales projections. Develops advanced working knowledge of Tessitura’s Extractions Manager system for use with list planning (email, direct mail, telemarketing, digital CRM) and list exchanges. Administers audience research programs, review and analyze, and report on results and make recommendations.

Duties and Responsibilities:

40% Develops and implements marketing plans for Washington National Opera and Renée Fleming: Voices, (this permeates every responsibility)

10% Pulls lists for direct mail, voicemail, email, digital CRM, and telemarketing using extractions

10% Devises audience retention strategies based on research; oversee implementation

10% Sets up discounts (internal and external) and ticket outlet allocations in collaboration with the box office, IT, and marketing

10% Creates and evaluates customer surveys and audience analysis

8% Manages WNO, Ballet, and Dance telemarketing campaigns, including oversight of call supervisor

5% Supports Director of Marketing to manage marketing budgets and revenue projections for WNO.

5% Oversees marketing efforts and on-site advertising for Opera in the Outfield

2% Establishes contracts with outside vendors and work to ensure campaigns are carried out in a timely manner and delivered as promised

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree required; must have 4-6 years professional experience in sales, marketing, or advertising, or 3+ years in an arts marketing work environment.

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required:

Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced team environment. In addition, the incumbent must possess strong selling skills and have the ability to produce effective oral and written communications. He/she must also possess advance capabilities with standard personal computing programs and a working knowledge of Tessitura.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion.

