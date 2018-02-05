National Real Estate Development Company has an immediate opening in The District of Columbia for an experienced full time Development Manager responsible for implementing the complex development of the ongoing retail segment of the Wharf Development.

The Wharf is a remarkable mile-long neighborhood along the Washington Channel of the Potomac river in Southwest DC. When complete, the Wharf will feature more than 3 million SF of new residential, office, hotel, retail, cultural, private event, marina and public spaces. This includes waterfront parks, promenades, piers and docks. Phase 1 opened October 12, 2017. www.wharfdc.com

Hands on overall development management of multiple approx. 125,000 sf retail spaces working with the individual building development managers on 7 separate buildings in Wharf Phase 2.

Team leader responsible for realizing merchandising plan in coordination with below grade and ground plane and vertical elements of development.

Manage and coordinate internal and external team including leasing agents, design professionals, consultants, contractors and tenants

Liaise with leasing team to assure merchandising strategy and proforma are maintained

Interface and coordinate site and vertical construction activities with existing operating tenants

Schedule and sequence complex utility installation within an operating retail development

Maintain project proforma, budget and contracts

Review tenant criteria to ensure conformance with lease documents

Work closely with the retail tenant coordinators to oversee quality and construction process

Communicate regularly and effectively with the project team on status of work and site through each of the Wharf Phase 2 buildings

Work with local officials and third party agencies to advance project objectives

Track project phasing, scheduling and deadlines

Work closely with tenants and tenants representatives to accomplish delivery and tenant opening objectives

Perform other project/duties as needed

Manage relationships with new and existing tenants

Direct day to day operations of development

Minimum Bachelor's degree in Business/Engineering/ Architecture with six plus years of retail development experience

Proficient in Microsoft/Excel/Blue Beam/Outlook and Project

Urban retail leasing experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Creative approach to merchandising and design, coupled with perseverance practicality that will result in on time construction and delivery.

Ability to work well individually and as part of a team.

Accounting skills to handle the budgeting aspect of this role and successfully develop and manage project budgets.

Understanding of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation and project management

Business analysis skills, with the ability to foresee issues, develop constructive solutions and provide decisive recommendations

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to develop relationships across all levels



