Lead Teacher

Two Rivers Public Charter School is seeking dynamic, dedicated lead teachers to become part of a vibrant educational community.

Background

Two Rivers Public Charter School serves a diverse group of 800 students in preschool through eighth grade. Staff at Two Rivers create an exciting educational environment in which students and staff become a community of learners on a journey of discovery. Two Rivers uses Expeditionary Learning, an educational model that emphasizes interactive, hands-on, project-based learning. The school focuses on the whole child, recognizing the importance of character education and the social-emotional needs of children while helping them achieve academic excellence.

The Two Rivers staff share a strong belief that all children can learn and be high achievers. The curriculum at Two Rivers is rigorous, standards-based, and provides opportunities for students to excel in all areas. An integrated arts program and a content-based Spanish program augment the school’s demanding academic program. These elements come together through learning expeditions that allow students to incorporate and apply their classroom learning through real-world experiences.

For more information about Two Rivers, please visit tworiverspcs.org and learnwithtworivers.org.

Qualifications

Teachers at Two Rivers are part of an energetic and caring team devoted to creating an incredible school. Ideal candidates will possess the following qualities/skills:

Demonstrated ability to integrate curriculum across academic disciplines

Demonstrated ability to teach in ways that are interactive, hands-on, project-based, and promote self-discovery and critical thinking

Demonstrated ability to guide students to achieve high academic expectations

Demonstrated ability to use data to inform instruction on an on-going basis

Clear understanding of curriculum, instruction, and child development

Commitment to meet the needs of every child in a diverse population

Demonstrated ability to establish an effective and efficient classroom culture

Capacity to create a classroom environment that emphasizes and supports literacy and math across all content areas

Capability to nurture students and work collaboratively with families

Strong interpersonal skills and proven ability to work as a member of a team

Commitment to develop and contribute to a community of educators

Flexibility, dedication, and enthusiasm

Candidates should have a master’s degree in education and at least two years of classroom experience. Urban teaching experience preferred. Candidates must have a passing score on the PRAXIS (Elementary Education: Content Knowledge 10014).

Benefits

Two Rivers values its team of amazing educators. Teachers at Two Rivers receive:

A competitive salary and benefits package

The support of a welcoming and appreciative group of families

A class of students who are eager to learn and grateful for their school

A leadership team that values teachers and provides feedback, encouragement, and accountability

An administrative team that provides support for children with challenges

Professional growth opportunities on-site and off-site

Membership in a professional learning community that will challenge and excite eager educators—the staff’s work was featured in the book Data Wise in Action from Harvard University

A strong, established school culture that supports academic and social learning

Fun colleagues—people who care about their work, work hard, and want to have a good time while they’re doing it.

Two Rivers is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate all applicants without unlawful consideration of race, religion, age, color, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.