Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for an energetic, dedicated, flexible Operations Associate to work in our school office. The Operations Associate will support Two Rivers mission by providing office support to school management, and deliver high quality customer service to colleagues, parents, and visitors.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Reception & Facilities

Serve as a welcoming, professional first contact to all individuals who interact with Two Rivers by phone, in person, and through email.

Receive and distribute incoming mail and prepare outgoing student communications, including but not limited to attendance letters and summer welcome packets.

Manage common spaces to maintain appearance, functionality, and use.

Submit facility service tickets to building engineer and deploy facilities team to support staff operations needs.

Support in the implementation of school events, including but not limited to greeting guests, facilities setups, and catering.

Student Administration and Support

Provide direct support to the Registrar to: Monitor and record school attendance and punctuality, to include but not limited to retrieving and documenting absence notes and recording tardiness and early dismissals; Track and monitor that school enrollment information and paperwork is accurately entered into the Student Information System and filed for all enrolled students; and Ensure all enrollment documents meet state and federal compliance guidelines and requirements

Provide support in the implementation of the food services program, including but not limited to managing the family application process, ordering and monitoring meals, troubleshooting with food vendor, and managing daily check sheets and production tickets.

Perform minimal nursing responsibilities, tending to basic medical needs, and administering medication.

Business Operations

Manage the ordering and inventory of office supplies and equipment, including but not limiting to tracking and delivering orders received, keeping common materials in stock, and supporting customer support tickets for office equipment.

Process and track incoming payments and donations, and assist with accounts receivable procedures.

Manage the sale and inventory of school uniforms, and the collection of student meal purchases.

Assist with the management and distribution of school technology equipment.

Qualifications