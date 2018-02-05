Clinical Informatics Analyst
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Gaithersburg, MD
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Design, build, validation, implementation, and maintenance of Revenue Cycle applications (Profit/CPA and Charge Services) software using Cerner Millennium build tools
Provides ongoing analysis, training and functional support for Revenue Cycle applications
Creates and maintains detailed test plans and scripts. Participates in testing efforts and ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported and resolved in a timely manner
Understands report qualifications and provides guidance with report development
Identifies and implements system solutions that support improved workflows, reduces manual intervention, eliminates rework and increases efficiencies related to Revenue Cycle
Manages incidents and requests that have been assigned through the IT Service Management System which includes the change management process
Develops and maintains clear, understandable documentation to describe design decisions, build requirements and troubleshooting steps
Updates system training and support documentation as necessary to reflect changes to application design and functionality
Participates in testing, upgrades, conversions and system optimization events during and after business hours when needed
Qualifications
Bachelors degree, or equivalent professional experience, required
Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies:
Knowledge of Patient Accounting systems and workflow
Knowledge of automated Revenue Cycle functions
Proven abilities in workflow improvement, issue resolution and root cause analysis
Effective communication skills for developing project specifications, and identifying issues and communicating resolution
Ability to work collaboratively with IT, Clinical and Finance staff
Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and application build tools
Minimum 3 years healthcare experience as an Analyst, or in an equivalent role, required
Experience in one or more of the following revenue cycle functions required: Patient Accounting, Patient Access, Charge Capture or Patient Financial Services
Prior experience configuring revenue cycle vendor-supplied software preferred
Troubleshooting skills
Preferred but not required:
Experience with Cerner Millennium: Building & Maintaining Patient Accounting preferred
Experience with Cerner Millennium: Building & Maintaining Charge Services preferred
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
