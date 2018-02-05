Adventist Healthcare

Responsibilities

Design, build, validation, implementation, and maintenance of Revenue Cycle applications (Profit/CPA and Charge Services) software using Cerner Millennium build tools

Provides ongoing analysis, training and functional support for Revenue Cycle applications

Creates and maintains detailed test plans and scripts. Participates in testing efforts and ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported and resolved in a timely manner

Understands report qualifications and provides guidance with report development

Identifies and implements system solutions that support improved workflows, reduces manual intervention, eliminates rework and increases efficiencies related to Revenue Cycle

Manages incidents and requests that have been assigned through the IT Service Management System which includes the change management process

Develops and maintains clear, understandable documentation to describe design decisions, build requirements and troubleshooting steps

Updates system training and support documentation as necessary to reflect changes to application design and functionality

Participates in testing, upgrades, conversions and system optimization events during and after business hours when needed

Qualifications

Bachelors degree, or equivalent professional experience, required

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies:

Knowledge of Patient Accounting systems and workflow

Knowledge of automated Revenue Cycle functions

Proven abilities in workflow improvement, issue resolution and root cause analysis

Effective communication skills for developing project specifications, and identifying issues and communicating resolution

Ability to work collaboratively with IT, Clinical and Finance staff

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and application build tools

Minimum 3 years healthcare experience as an Analyst, or in an equivalent role, required

Experience in one or more of the following revenue cycle functions required: Patient Accounting, Patient Access, Charge Capture or Patient Financial Services

Prior experience configuring revenue cycle vendor-supplied software preferred

Troubleshooting skills

Preferred but not required:

Experience with Cerner Millennium: Building & Maintaining Patient Accounting preferred

Experience with Cerner Millennium: Building & Maintaining Charge Services preferred

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

