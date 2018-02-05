Registered Nurse

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Psychiatric nurse. Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse your job is to care for your patients. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

Work life balance through non rotating shifts

Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

Free parking

Financial support for certifications

Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Our nurses passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes. Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for Psychiatric nursing and your experience as a Psych nurse to Adventist Behavioral Health, located in Montgomery County.

In addition to a year of Psych nursing experience or two years in acute med/surg, we will need you to be licensed as an RN in Maryland - or other Nurse Licensure Compact state - and have your American Heart Association BLS certification.

The Potomac unit is a 24 bed unit specializing in the care of adults with severe and persistent mental illness.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today! Apply now to be considered.

If you would like to learn more about what it's like to be a RN for Adventist HealthCare, we invite you to cut and paste this link in to your browser and watch a short video about being an Adventist HealthCare nurse: https://youtu.be/uWhhTJGVicU

Work Schedule

This is a night shift position working 3 (12 hour) shifts each week including every other weekend.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare