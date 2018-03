You need to sign in or create an account to save

Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Work Schedule

10:30 to 19:00.

Week A: Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Week B: Sunday, Monday, and Friday.

Responsibilities

The mission of Adventist HealthCare is “to demonstrate Gods care by improving the health of people and communities through a ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.”

The Patient Access Rep registers Emergency Department and Labor and Delivery patients by obtaining the financial information pertinent to reimbursement and statistical data.

Responsibilities:

Ensures daily operations of the department.

Demonstrates Superior Customer Service.

Registers Patients in accordance with department procedures.

Ensures compliance with insurance regulations.

Maintain patient confidentiality and dignity.

Ensures customer satisfaction.

Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent required; college education preferred.

Previous hospital experience is preferred but will consider those with experience working in a doctors office in an administrative role.

Effective customer service and organization skills.

Ability to multi task in a fast paced environment.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

