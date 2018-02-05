Adventist Healthcare

Adventist HealthCare (AHC), based in Rockville, Maryland, is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization of dedicated professionals who work together each day to provide excellent wellness, disease management and health-care services to the community. Adventist was founded upon the principle of wellness more than 100 years ago and today provides innovative care to heart attack victims, cancer patients and premature babies and the community.

AHCs integrated, health-care delivery network includes four nationally accredited acute care and specialty hospitals, mental health services and home health agencies serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Each year, Adventist provides high quality, compassionate care for more than 450,000 men, women and children in the community through its nearly 5,500 employees, 2,000 physicians and almost 1,200 volunteers.

Responsibilities

The role directly supports AHC's strategic objectives of extending God's care by delivering care management services, integrating with physicians, and improving the overall quality of health care delivered in the communities we serve. The role is responsible for the development and management of the cross-continuum care management program. Works collaboratively with hospital staff and the clinical integration teams across the entities, physicians, and their staff to help coordinate care to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services and to improve patient outcomes and reduce health care costs. Works in coordination with appropriate stakeholders to direct and manage Care Coordination and Management activities in the following settings:

Adventist Medical Group

One Health Quality Alliance

Patients Discharged to Home from AHC Facilities

Patients discharged to Home from partner SNFs

Additional settings, as developed

Assist with identifying patients appropriate for care management interventions based on specific criteria set forth by the clinical team

Coordinate Care Management activities across Adventist Healthcare

Develop and manage Care Coordination activities for One Health Quality Alliance and other programs as appropriate

Participate in Strategic Development and Planning, as needed for Population Health Management

Meet with outpatient physicians and office staff regarding patient care management program

Provide oversight and assist with care plan development and implementation by care team

Review patient needs to assure care team is anticipating and meeting medical, behavioral, and social needs of the patient

Assist care team in linking patients with community services

Ensure all patients receiving care management services receive medication reconciliation

Facilitate patient transitions of care

Help patients and their families identify barriers to health care

Understand patient literacy and cultural needs and address to improve health outcomes

Assure optimal communication between PCPs and care managers. Work with members of care team to resolve any communication barriers/issues

Maintain patient documentation

Compile data to support program hiring, training and management of appropriate Care Coordination and Management staff

Work collaboratively across all AHC entities and service areas

Represent Adventist Healthcare with appropriate external entities such as Nexus Montgomery

Act as AHCs liaison with Designated Community and Government Organizations

Qualifications

Registered Nurse, Masters in Social Work, or Bachelors in Social Work with at least two years of experience in a related field

Masters Degree in Population Health or Public Health preferred

5-7 years in a managed care environment

Track record of strong clinical utilization and care management

Experience identifying best practices for population health tactics and programs

Strong leadership skills

Experience managing a minimum of 5 staff

Excellent time management and prioritization skills to focus on multiple projects simultaneously and adapt to change

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong personal computer skills, including working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

