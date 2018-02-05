Registered Nurse

Care. Compassion. Community.

Take your passion for the care of infants along with your experience (ideally you will need 1 year) as Level III NICU nurse to Washington Adventist Hospital, located just outside of Washington DC, in beautiful Takoma Park, Maryland.

Our commitment to treat the minds, bodies and spirits of all of our patients is what makes us unique. As we prepare to move to our new hospital (opening in 2019 in White Oak, MD), share your desire to give our patients the best experience and join us on the journey to make our Women's Services Division Baby-Friendly.

In addition to 1 year of Level III NICU experience, we will need you to have your Maryland RN license, your American Heart Association BLS/CPR and NRP certifications. You must also be willing to rotate to Post Partum when the Special Care Nursery census is low. The ability to speak Bilingual English/Spanish will be a plus.

Work Schedule

In this role, you will be working full time nights

6:45 pm - 7:15 am including every other weekend

