We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm

Responsibilities

The Patient Access Lead supports the hospitals mission by originating patient medical record and account numbers for outpatient and inpatient services by obtaining demographic, financial and clinical information and entering it into the host computer system. The Patient Access Lead provides compassionate service to all patients and displays actions and attitudes that portray and contribute to the Critical Success factors of the organization.

The Patient Access Registrar must commit to the Adventist Healthcare Values:

Respect - Recognizes the infinite worth of individuals and care for e ach one as a whole person.

Integrity - Is above reproach in everything they do.

Service - We provide compassionate and attentive care in a manner that inspires confidence.

Excellence - We provide world-class clinical outcomes in an environment that is safe for both our patients and our care givers.

Stewardship - We take personal responsibility for the efficient and effective accomplishment of our mission

* Support the hospital registration process by performing all activities that involve the movement and placement of patients, monitoring efficient transfers and discharges.

* Assesses admissions for appropriateness and collaborates with other departments.

* Collaborates with other departments, physicians and administration for optimizing bed usage and to ensure placement efficiency.

* Acts as a liaison between Patient Access and Clinical staff.

* Maintain accuracy in documentation for all death certificates.

Qualifications

* At least 3 years experience in patient registration and/or in patient eligibility and benefits.

Working knowledge and training in government payer rules and regulations

* Working knowledge and training regarding TPLs, WC, and other payment sources and liabilities

* High School degree or equivalent (some college preferred)

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

