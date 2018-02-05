Adventist Healthcare

Supervise Certified Nursing Assistants, Make home visits with the purpose of creating Plans of Care as guidelines for the aides in the safe and effective performance of

their job duties. Case manage patients that are on service for more than one month by making home visits to create follow up Plans of Care. Continuous supervision of aide services as

documented by nursing progress notes and CNA Supervision forms.

Regularly attends staff meetings as requested by the Clinical Manager.

Work Schedule

Flexible hours during the week and weekends are preferred.

